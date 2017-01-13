Southampton’s long-running corner Italian restaurant will soon be the corner gastropub.
Chef/owner William Oster has run Tuscan House at the corner of Windmill and Jobs lanes since 2005, providing Hamptonites with classic Italian dishes including fried artichokes, bucatini Amatriciana and tiramisu, year-round. He closed the restaurant on Jan. 1 and is aiming to reopen in early February with a new concept and décor to match.
The sign has already been changed to Jobs Lane Gastro Pub, and Oster has given a few hints on social media about what to expect, including dry-aged beef, wild game and craft beer.
For fans of the old place, he promises to include some old Tuscan House favorites on the new menu, including rigatoni alla creole, with plum tomatoes, prosciutto, ground veal and sausage, cream, and sherry.
10 Windmill Lane, at the corner of Jobs Lane, 631-287-8703.
