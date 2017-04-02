Phil Weinstein has been appointed the new chef at J.A. Heneghan’s Tavern in Point Lookout, and he is shepherding a small stampede of grass-fed beef onto the menu.
Namesake John Anthony Heneghan, patriarch of the restaurant owners’ family, also has descendants in the Hudson Valley. Their J.A. Heneghan’s Family Farm in West Coxsackie raises Red Devon cattle entirely on pasture, and every week, beef is shipped downstate to Point Lookout.
Weinstein always has a grass-fed burger on the menu and the “grass-fed cut of the week” might be New York strip, rib-eye or sirloin.
Weinstein, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, was hired as a line cook at Heneghan’s in 2015. Shortly thereafter he was promoted to sous chef, working closely with executive chef Nicole Roarke, who opened the restaurant in 2013.
He got the top job earlier this year, when Roarke left to be a producer and on-air contributor to Fios1’s “Restaurant Hunter” television show. She still consults on the menu at Heneghan’s.
57 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-544-2777, heneghanstavern.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.