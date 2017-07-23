After a 10-month renovation, Rocky Point’s J & R Steakhouse has reopened as Pop’s Roadhouse with the same owner, a slightly tweaked menu and ever-present peanuts.
A barrel of peanuts near the front door and peanuts on every table, as well as memorabilia-covered walls and the backdrop of the adjacent Rolling Oaks Golf Course, combine to create Pop’s faux old-fashioned ambience.
“We wanted a casual environment with reasonable prices that everyone could come and enjoy,” said Julie Stamatatos, whose husband, Steve Stamatatos, owns Pop’s and three remaining J & R Steakhouses in Medford, Islip and Calverton. “It’s dedicated to all pops.”
Pop’s all-day, every day happy hour features $5 appetizers such as loaded curly fries, bratwurst and fried pickles, and there are 16 taps behind the full bar.
The rest of the menu wanders from salads, burgers, sandwiches and a “potato farm” of baked, mashed and fried taters to fried and grilled seafood, chicken dinners, steaks and “country dinners” such as a $16.50 chicken and ribs.
Pop’s is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pop’s Roadhouse, 181 Rte. 25A, Rocky Point, 631-744-2101, popsroadhouse.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.