Jersey Mike’s opens its fourth submarine sandwich spot on Long Island in Hauppauge on Wednesday.
The company has about 1,500 locations open or under development nationwide. On Long Island, it has branches in Commack, Uniondale, and Freeport.
As part of the opening, the Hauppauge shop plans a fundraiser for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. The company said that 7,500 coupons are being distributed in the area. A $2 contribution will be made for each sandwich sold from Wednesday through Sunday.
Jersey Mike’s, which started in 1956, is known for freshly made sandwiches that are finished with “the juice” — a dressing of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Typically, sandwiches cost between $6.25 and $8.25.
Among the selections are the Jersey Shore feast, made with provolone cheese, ham and capicola; the grilled pastrami Reuben; chicken Parmesan; and variations on the Philly cheesesteak.
The Hauppauge Jersey Mike’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Jersey Mike’s, 586 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, 631-780-5656, jerseymikes.com
