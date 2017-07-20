The burger dreams of Kim Kardashian BFF Jonathan Cheban have come to an end: His two-year-old Lynbrook burger shop, Burger Bandit, is now in the hands of a new owner.
Cheban, a Hofstra graduate and PR magnet who rose to fame on the reality TV show “Keeping up With the Kardashians,” was the face behind the restaurant, which he opened in 2015 with a friend, Gene Broytman. Read all about the opening here.
Broytman recently sold the restaurant to fellow Long Islander Ryan Straschnow, a 21-year-old Johnson & Wales culinary school graduate.
Straschnow, who officially took over on July 7, has revamped the menu, replacing the slider-centric fare with a dozen six- ounce patties, “classic burgers” such as the All American ($8) with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and Bandit sauce, ($8) and “chef select burgers” such as the Hungry Hog ($12) with beer-braised pork belly, fried onions, arugula and tomato-onion jam. There are also little “burger bites, hot dogs, fries, grilled cheese sandwiches, Bandit BLTs, shakes and dessert.
An official reopening is scheduled for Thursday. Following a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., there will be free samples, and all customers get 10 percent off their orders until 10 p.m.
Burger Bandit is located 2 Broadway, Lynbrook; 516-593-4015, burgerbandit.com
