There’s a new attraction at Jordan Lobster Farms on Long Island.
A 20-pound lobster currently resides in his own private tank at the Island Park fish market and restaurant, enjoying plenty of scallops, clams and attention from customers.
The extra-large crustacean, christened “The Donald” because of his size and strength, was caught by commercial fishermen in the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia.
Lobsters reach about one pound at seven years of age, and put on 1⁄4 pound every year thereafter, bringing The Donald’s age to about 84, guesses owner Steve Jordan.
Lobsters this big are extremely rare, “one in a million,” Jordan says, “or at least one in 100,000.”
How does a 20-pound lobster taste? Jordan’s customers will never know. The Donald is headed not to the kitchen but to a permanent home at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
If you want to see him in Island Park, stop by Jordan’s in the next couple weeks.
1 Pettit Place, Island Park; 516-806-6251, jordanlobsterfarms.com, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
