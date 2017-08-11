Bohemia’s Twisted Tavern has closed, but the craic continues under a new name.

Kelly’s Ale House opened recently in the same Sunrise Highway spot touting hearty food, Guinness on tap (plus a few Long Island beers), and an all-day happy hour for off-duty police, fire and EMT workers.

“We felt it was the right thing to do. They work crazy hours,” said owner Jim Kelly. (For the rest of us, happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m.)

Out front are 65 seats, including those on a patio. In the back, chef Richard Homan is turning out “all of the Irish pub classics,” Kelly said, such as beef-based shepherd’s pie in a Guinness broth ($16) bangers and mash ($16) and a cheddar-stuffed meat loaf based on a Kelly family recipe.

The calories don’t stop there: Poutine ($13), Cubano sliders ($11) and an 8-ounce ground chuck, brisket and short rib burger ($12) make appearances on the menu, as do sandwiches, salads and sides such as Mexican-style corn topped with queso fresco ($4).

The tap lines snake to kegs of beer from Sand City Brewing Co. and Spider Bite Beer Co., plus standards such as Coors Light and, of course, Guinness.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Kelly’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with live music on Friday nights.

Kelly’s Ale House, 4777 Sunrise Hwy., Bohemia, 631- 567-6788.