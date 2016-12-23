Kilwins is planning to pull an all-nighter. At two locations, in Babylon Village and Patchogue, the classic chocolate and confection shop will open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 23 and won’t close until noon on the 24th.
It’s an event that caters to last-minute shoppers in need of a box of peppermint fudge or a tin of caramel corn for a neighbor, teacher, hairdresser, or assistant.
“We got rave reviews from truly grateful customers for our overnight Valentine’s Day event, so we’re busy working to try to make it a holly jolly night for all shoppers this holiday,” says owner John Murray. “Those most appreciative were customers working nonstandard hours. Restaurant workers, NYPD detectives getting off the train at 1 or 2 in the morning. We had a bread truck driver stop by to shop at 4 a.m. It was the most convenient time for him to shop.”
Pick out a pre-wrapped gift set, a signature gift box, or choose what you want from the candy cases — Kilwins will provide wrapping for whatever you buy.
Most of the old-fashioned candy, including toffee, “tuttles” (chocolate-covered nuts and caramel), and the brand’s traditional Mackinac Island Fudge, is handmade in the store. The rest is made in the company’s Michigan workshop. A holiday bonus: Murray promises that the staff will be dressed like elves.
Kilwins is at 130 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-482-8551; and 74 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-627-8584, kilwins.com
