In what used to be In N Out Cafe Market, Korea Spoon has opened in North Bellmore, serving Korean homestyle classics.
The lean bright space offers twelve seats for dining in and an emphasis on to-go and delivery. Service is prompt, generous and hospitable, with free barley tea for diners.
Look for a range of dumplings on the menu for $6 to $10 among starters as well as japchae sweet potato noodles ($7 to $10), or choose between chili garlic or sweet ginger Korean-style wings ($6 to $10). Entrees include bulgogi and several variations of bibimbop, spicy squid and kabocha squash dishes ($10 to $17). Burbling hot stews include yuk gae jang, pork, seafood, kimchi and/or tofu, all around $10. Ramen is also an option for around $8, as well as gimbop rice rolls for $5.75.
The lunch box special with bulgogi, chicken, pork, squid or vegetables is for sale Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $8.75, which includes a rice bowl, three or more side dishes and house soup.
Korea Spoon is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
2785 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore, 516-809-9470, koreaspoon.us
Comments
