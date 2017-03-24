On this first weekend of spring, daydreaming about Greece comes naturally. Here are three dependable restaurants that give you a taste of the islands and some warm surroundings, too.
Alexandros in Miller Place takes a traditional route with Greek fare, served by a friendly staff. Recommended: the eggplant spread, or melitzanosalata; baked kasseri cheese; hearty moussaka and pastitsio; and juicy steaks, including porterhouse, rib-eye and New York strip.
1060 Rte. 25A, Miller Place, 631-928-8600, alexandrosrestaurant.com $$-$$$
Kyma in Roslyn is a three-star restaurant from food to service to ambience, It stands out for whole, grilled fish, priced by the pound. Recommended: whole fagri, or pink snapper, red snapper, royal dorado, black sea bass, and pompano; Greek spreads; grilled octopus; grilled langoustines; grilled sirloin steak; baked lamb shank; all desserts.
1446 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-621-3700, kymarestaurants.com $$$-$$$$
Platia Greek Kitchen in Syosset has the white and blue hues that you see on travel posters. It’s casual and consistent. Recommended: baked feta cheese; fried calamari; roasted beets with whipped goat cheese; baby lamb chops; pork chop; the mixed grill with chops, skirt steak, and dry Greek sausage.
4 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-921-3311, platia-syosset.com $$-$$$
