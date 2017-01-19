La Bottega, a gourmet food chain with 15 locations in Nassau, is opening Thursday in the old Yatai Casual Asian space in Mineola.
Unlike other La Bottega locations, the Mineola branch will be the first to offer a menu of breakfast options, starting Jan. 23.
Ten of the eateries are franchised, but not this Mineola location. Owner Giuseppe Ruta, who opened the first La Bottega in Garden City in 2003, hopes to bring attention to the business’ signature panini by offering 17 new takes on the Italian-style sandwich.
Customers also should expect egg-filled tacos, build-your-own omelets, and sides of smoked salmon, and baked goods such as croissants and bagels. Gluten-free items also will be available.
In the afternoon, the eatery will serve a full dinner menu with familiar La Bottega entrees including pizza, pasta and more than 75 different panini.
Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. on Jan. 23, and is served weekdays until 2 p.m.; on weekends, breakfast hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner is available Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays until 9 p.m.; it’s served till 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
100 Main St., Mineola, 516-743-9105, labottegagourmet.com
