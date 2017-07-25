The blue bird has flown. Nine months after it opened on Main Street in Port Washington, Le Bleu Bird Café has closed.

The little shop, which took over what had been the vaunted Main Street Bakery, served breakfast in a town that, except for diners, doesn’t have a lot of breakfast options. Lunch was also served, along with a full line of baked goods.

Announced in 2014, the café was beset with construction and permitting issues that delayed the opening until October 2016. First-time owner Lauren Scheele said that the response she had hoped for from the town never materialized and she had no choice but to close her doors.