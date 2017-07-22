For months, those passing through St. James on North Country Road have glimpsed a suspenseful renovation on its north side. This week, that process culminated with Liberty Burger & Beer Co. opening with a retro American vibe and menu to match.

The eighth eatery from DeNicola Brothers Concepts opened on Tuesday and is focused on burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken and shakes, served up in a space that could be described as Americana-industrial, with colorful red, white and blue flourishes — including neon stars and a wall-length mural.

The 70-seat restaurant occupies the space where Del Fuego North used to be. That eatery is now across the road, making for a mini fast-casual DBC empire on North Country Road.

Burger-wise, each quarter-pound beef patty is a blend of ground short rib, chuck, and flank steak ($5.70-$8.25). The kitchen also serves salmon, chicken-spinach and sweet potato versions.

Fried chicken is pressure-fried to crispness, then offered by the piece ($2.25-$5.50) or in an eight-piece bucket ($27.50). Cheddar fondue anoints the crispy fried chicken sandwich ($6.50) and serves as a base for a handful of mac-and-cheeses ($6.60-$8.80) including an iteration with honey, sriracha, chicken and blue cheese.

A hat trick of salads, beef hot dogs, a raft of sides, specialty milkshakes and desserts — including an ice cream sandwich, root beer float and buttermilk waffle sundae — round out the menu. Behind the bar are nine craft beers on tap, plus root beer on tap and a handful of craft cocktails.

Liberty is open for dinner only during its inaugural week, but will soon be open daily from 11:30 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Liberty Burger & Beer Co., 429 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-250-9600