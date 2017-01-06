For nearly 50 years, Hamptons-goers itching for their first seafood fix knew that the Lobster Grille Inn in Shinnecock Hills was waiting at the end of Sunrise Highway as it gave way to the two-lane road that leads to Montauk.
Recently, owners of this red landmark seafood shack announced it has permanently closed. The restaurant and the property around it are in process of being converted into condominiums and a clubhouse, complete with a tennis court.
Owner Tim Burke said he and chef Randy Riess have been hunting for a new space to reopen the restaurant and promised to unveil details soon.
Originally opened as the Lobster Grill in 1969, Burke slightly changed the name after he purchased the space in 2012. Namesake favorites included lobster rolls, steamed lobster and chilled lobster.
Burke, a Southampton businessman, also owns BackBar Grille and the adjoining Tully’s Seafood Market in Hampton Bays.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.