Diners, prepare for a bargain.
Long Island Restaurant Week goes from April 23 to April 30, with three-course meals offered for $28.95 at participating establishments.
Most Popular
The Sunday-to-Sunday promotional event will have the fixed-price menu available every day, but only to 7 p.m. on Saturday at some locations.
Scores of restaurants are taking part in restaurant week. Here are 10 of them, and some of the items on their special menus. For a full list of participants, go to longislandrestaurantweek.com.
Nassau
The Bayou, 2823 Jerusalem Ave., Bellmore, 516-785-9263, bayou4bigfun.com
This Cajun eatery plans to offer chicken-and-andouille gumbo, a wedge salad, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits ($4 supplement), bread pudding. New York-style cheesecake, lemon chess pie.
CaraCara Mexican Grill, 354 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-777-2272, caracaramex.com
The grill expects to present tortilla soup, mushroom quesadillas; enchiladas with grilled chicken, hanger steak or chorizo sausage; grilled pork chop; roasted and stuffed poblano peppers, churros and flan.
Eric’s Italian Bistro, 70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola, 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com
Highlights include roasted corn chowder with shrimp, grilled octopus, mussels Posillipo, roasted vegetable ravioli, lasagna with veal-and-beef Bolognese sauce, steak au poivre ($9.95 supplement), pork chop with broccoli rabe and cherry peppers, dessert sampler plate.
Moonstone, 14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, 516-500-1000, moonstoneny.com
Specialties at Moonstone include crabmeat-and-pork soup dumplings, steamed Sichuan dumplings, avocado salad, wonton soup, chicken with nuts in brown sauce, Lake Tung Ting shrimp, kung pao rib-eye steak, beef short rib pad thai, Scottish salmon teriyaki.
Thyme, 8 Tower Pl., Roslyn, 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com
Notable dishes include ricotta ravioli, jumbo crabcake ($4 supplement), barbecued duck tacos, pan-roasted chicken, pappardelle with short-rib ragu, seared salmon with spring asparagus risotto, bread pudding, caramelized apple tart.
Suffolk
Le Charlot, 36 Main St., Southampton, 631-353-3222, lecharlot.us
Figure on country-style pate, hearts of palm-and-avocado salad, arugula salad, chicken curry with rice, grilled salmon, mussels mariniere, pasta with either pesto or tomato sauce, cheeseburger with fries, crème caramel, chocolate mousse, ice cream or sorbet.
A Lure, 62300 Main Rd. (Route 25), Southold, 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com
Situated waterside, A Lure’s choices include fish chowder, Thai red curry mussels, grilled calamari, pan-seared crabcake ($3 supplement), fish and chips, macadamia-coconut crusted flounder, grilled sirloin ($9 supplement), chocolate brownie, warm cranberry-walnut blondie.
Mac’s Steakhouse, 12 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-549-5300, macssteakhouse.com
The selections take in Caesar salad, braised short ribs, shrimp-and-scallop risotto, grilled salmon, roasted chicken, osso buco with mashed potatoes ($4 supplement), Argentinian cowboy steak with mozzarella ($3 supplement), chocolate cake, bread pudding, New York-style cheesecake.
Mirabelle, 150 Main St. (Three Village Inn), Stony Brook, 631-751-0555, lessings.com
The choices at the restaurant and tavern include warm goat cheese salad, asparagus-and-peas creamed soup, baby octopus and calamari salad, roasted spring vegetable risotto, herb-crusted swordfish, Cuban sandwich, osso buco ($12 supplement), ginger-almond tart, coconut-rhubarb panna cotta.
La Tavola, 183 W. Main St., Sayville, 631-750-6900, latavolasayville.com
The rustic Italian spot is set to prepare fried calamari, rosemary-roasted shrimp, tuna crudo, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, grilled pork chop with polenta, gnocchi Bolognese, grilled strip steak, chocolate-espresso brownie.
View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com
The waterside restaurant’s selections include Beijing duck tacos, Manhattan-style clam chowder, kale salad with goat cheese, cioppino ($14 supplement), cedar-roasted Scottish salmon, wild berry cheesecake.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.