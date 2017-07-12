More than two dozen Long Island restaurants — including Caci North Fork, Jema and The 1770 House — were awarded this year for having wine lists that rank among the best in the world.

The list is the latest from Wine Spectator, a niche publication, that hands out awards annually to “restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers.”

The 27 restaurants on Long Island are among 3,592 from around the world that received awards this year.

The magazine, which has been doling out the awards since 1981, ranks restaurants in three categories, the highest of which is the Grand Award for restaurants that “deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vintages, excellent harmony with the menu and superior presentation.”

The current list has 89 Grand Award winners, including The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, which has been on the elite list since the first year.

Jema in Huntington, Newsday’s best restaurant of 2016, was among a group of newcomers to the list that also includes Del Frisco’s Grille in Huntington Station.

Caci in Southold, The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor and Seasons 52 in Roosevelt Field were highlighted for having wine lists that offer a good value.

The complete list is in August issue of Wine Spectator issue that hits the stands July 18 and is located here.