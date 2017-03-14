If the weather is this bad, you can be sure the cost of dinner will be good at Tutto Pazzo in Huntington and Uncle Bacala’s in Garden City Park.
Although Nassau and Suffolk have been spared the expected misery of a 12-to-18 inch snowfall and blizzard winds, the two restaurants are keeping their tradition of discounting prices when its especially awful out.
Peter Hewitson, owner of Uncle Bacala’s, is offering a 25 percent cut in prices all day today. “When people can get out here,” he said, they will. Hewitson trimmed prices by 50 percent during February’s major snowstorm. He figures a full house by 6 p.m.
Tutto Pazzo will offer its deep-snow, lower price special of 50 percent off the menu, even though the worst weather is to the north. Owner Joseph Petrone said the half-price weather-related special will be available starting at 3 p.m., when he expects the restaurant to be fully staffed. Tutto Pazzo will be open until 9 p.m.
So don’t dig out, dig in.
Uncle Bacala’s, 2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com; Tutto Pazzo, 84 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.