The new Hamptons restaurant season is getting under way with the Thursday opening of Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor.

The space, formerly occupied by Doppio, is the newest addition to Marc Rowan’s growing restaurant group, which also includes Arbor and Duryea’s Lobster Dock, both in Montauk.

Chef Philippe Corbet, who helmed the kitchen at Arbor last year, has designed bistro-casual lunch, dinner, and late-night menus with a focus on local seafood and vegetables.

Montauk Pearl oysters ($18/6) and Topneck clams ($12/6) are served throughout the day. Vegetables sourced from local farms appear in dishes such as heirloom cauliflower with spicy Long Island grapes, toasted sesame, tahini, and a white balsamic vinaigrette ($16). The wood-fired oven cranks out pizzas ($18-$20) as well as mains including roast organic chicken with potato gratin ($31) and whole black bass with smoked tomato Provencal ($35). Every day of the week will have a special: Tuesday is all-you-can-eat mussels ($28); Saturday is prime rib ($42)

Lulu has been redesigned with a more comfortable and dynamic floor plan. A long zinc bar is backed by glamorous mirrored shelves displaying bottles and glassware. Tufted leather banquets and wood paneling give the space a stylish mid-century feel. At the center of the restaurant there’s an open kitchen and a large marble staging area, where cooks will garnish platters before sending them to diners. Toward the back is a handsome dining room, widened and brightened with skylights during the renovation and further illuminated by vintage European mirrors and rustic chandeliers.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar, 126 Main St., Sag Harbor, is open Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. lulusagharbor.com