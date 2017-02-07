Luxor, a new bar and restaurant, opened last week in the Hicksville space once occupied by Wickers Restaurant. Wickers closed in 2014 after a dispute with the town of Oyster Bay over alleged code violations.
Owner Harry Malhotra turned Wickers’ old back room into a lounge. A revamped bar is also on display, and a spacious adjacent dining room features hardwood floors, high-top tables and dining booths.
Malhotra hopes the new space will attract former Wickers clients and has created a menu of American classics to cater to them: burgers ($12 to $16), pastas ($16 to $18) and mains such as country-fried chicken, tuna tacos, and pan-seared salmon with Thai chili sauce, asparagus and Hawaiian rice ($16 to $22).
Food is served from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays; Fridays to Sundays the restaurant is open until 2 a.m.
206 Old Country Rd., Hicksville, 516-261-9699
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.