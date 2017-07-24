For years, the food service at Northport’s Crab Meadow Golf Course was overseen by the same company that managed the course itself, but this summer, a local restaurant has taken the reins. Mac’s Steakhouse of Huntington Village has transformed the venue, formerly The View, into Mac’s at the Meadow. Mark Gelish is the owner and executive chef at both restaurants.
Mac’s at the Meadow attends to pretty much every culinary need a visitor to the public course might have. A snack bar, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., serves burgers, hot dogs, fries and wraps. Breakfast sandwiches are available until 10 a.m. The grill (the main dining room) is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with soups and salads ($5 to $8) and casual fare such as steak burger with fries ($10), Southwest tacos ($9), bacon mac ’n cheese ($11), Hawaiian chicken BBQ burrito ($8).
Most evenings, the grill hosts private events, but it’s open to the public for dinner on Thursday and Friday. Thursday is “Lobster Night” where a three-course meal, including a 1¼-pound lobster, is $34.95. Don’t like lobster? You can sub in a 12-ounce strip steak (also $34.95), grilled salmon ($29.95), stuffed chicken breast or cavatelli with shrimp (both $24.95).
On Friday nights, there’s live music and a tapas menu that features seafood ceviche ($13), sliced duck breast with raspberry puree ($16), truffled mac ’n cheese ($11) and focaccia topped with balsamic-marinated sliced steak, mushrooms and Brie ($14).
Mac’s at the Meadow, 220 Waterside Road, Northport, 631-757-1300, crabmeadow.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.