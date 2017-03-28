A year after it opened, Marco’s Waterfront Grill in Port Washington has shucked its last clam. “We are closed,” it announced on its website. “We will miss the wonderful friends we made.”
The latest occupant of the oft-churned location in the Brewer Capri Marina East in was preceded by RiverFish, Aquarelle 45, Marino’s on the Bay, DiMaggio’s on the Bay, P.W.’s Chowderhouse and Latitudes.
The site is never vacant for long, and the smart money is on a new tenant for the 2017 season. We will keep you posted.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.