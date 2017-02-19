Actor, producer and co-owner of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain Mark Wahlberg made a special visit to Long Island Sunday night to check in on his family’s newly opened location in Port Jefferson Station.

Wahlberg, known for his roles in “Lone Survivor” and “Boogie Nights,” arrived via helicopter, landing on John F. Kennedy Middle School’s football field, which is located behind the burger joint.

Fans flocked to the restaurant, some arriving as much as two hours early to catch a glimpse of the star on his way into the restaurant.

“We wanted to come and say welcome to everybody and show our appreciation for people coming out,” Wahlberg told Newsday.

He owns Wahlburgers with his brothers Donnie and Paul, mother, Alma, and the rest of the Wahlberg clan.

“My brother Paul is the best chef in the world,” Wahlberg said. “He’s the brains of the operations. We created the business to have people experience what Paul has created, and that’s what keeps people coming back.”

Marky Mark’s favorite menu item? The Thanksgiving Day sandwich, a turkey burger complete with stuffing, cranberry sauce and roasted butternut squash.

“When Paul started working with me, I would make him make a Thanksgiving meal once a week, and then we would save all of the leftovers and make sandwiches,” Wahlberg said. “That was years in the making.”

Wahlberg regards Long Island as “very similar” to where he grew up in Dorchester, Mass.

“It’s a family environment, so families come here and enjoy.”