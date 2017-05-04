You need the Frork.

OK, not really.

But the “supremely superfluous” red silicone utensil has become the latest in viral gimmickry from McDonald’s.

Anticipation for what a spokesman joked is a “uselessly useful” utensil that uses French fries as prongs is being fueled by a tongue-in-cheek viral ad campaign featuring famed British pitchman Anthony Sullivan, you know the guy behind OxiClean, Sticky Buddy and the Grill Glove. It aired once on April 30 in New York and has been trending on YouTube since.

“The topping dropping. This is a real problem,” Sullivan says as he introduces the Frork. “Wait. Is this a real problem? Probably not. But good news. We solved it anyway!”

The burger giant is giving away thousands of Frorks this Friday to promote a line of signature burgers McDonald’s is unveiling. The burgers are being advertised as premium patties with heftier toppings, including maple bacon Dijon and something called pico guacamole, that includes white cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, crisp leaf lettuce and creamy buttermilk ranch sauce.

About 100 locations are participating in the giveaway across the tristate area, including 16 on Long Island. You can find out where here or call 1-844-McD-Frork, and listen to Sullivan as he leads you through the promo and where to get one.

May the Frork be with you.