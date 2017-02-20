The decision to open a fifth restaurant plagued owner Kevin Muller.

The work, the stress, the managing all had to be worked out before MELTology’s soft opening last month in Mount Sinai. (The signage, which bears the spot’s name, still hasn’t shown up.)

Simply Smoothie — Muller’s first dive into the restaurant world — hadn’t been the success story he hoped it would be when he took over the old Amazon Cafe spot in Selden. And, while working a day job at Friendly’s, he struggled to maintain the Simply Smoothie space until his grandmother’s crepes inspired Crazy Crepe at that location. He says that idea and her recipe won him an audience in Selden.

Since then, three other Crazy Crepe spots have opened in Smithtown, Ronkonkoma and Mount Sinai; an East End food truck business was launched in 2016; and Muller, who was the sole Crepe proprietor, has added manager Nick Mauceri to ownership at MELTology.

The MELTology opening joins a growing number of similar sandwich spots, like Say Cheese Grilled Cheese Co. in Long Beach, which opened recently.

The Selden menu offers a classic grilled-cheese sandwich ($4.95); chicken Parm melt ($6.95); and “Kitchen Cinque” sandwich, a multilayered melt of Parmesan-crusted sourdough, melted Cheddar, Gruyère, American, pepper jack and apple-wood smoked bacon with a slice of tomato ($6.95). Signature crepes have also made the menu, and burger melts are set to be added in the next few weeks.

MELTology is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

5507 Nesconset Hwy., Suite 16, Mount Sinai; 631-509-0331