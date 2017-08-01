Raise a glass in Glen Cove.

Meritage Wine Bar has opened at the former site of Page One, with a menu that takes in both tapas and large plates and enough wine by the glass to complement them.

The restaurant, currently open from 5 to 10 p.m., will have its “grand opening” on Aug. 4. On Aug. 7, Meritage is slated to start serving lunch as well as dinner, with brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Howard J. Fay, who earned accolades for his work at Amerrickana Tapas & Bar in Merrick and The Clubhouse in Bellmore, also was the first chef at Todd English’s Figs at LaGuardia Airport.

Amerrickana was named one of the top 10 “cheap eats” restaurants of 2015 in Newsday.

At Meritage, Fay’s menu features spreads such as caponata, hummus, and tapenade; a selection of cheeses and cured meats; and both small and larger plates.

Among the small plates are charred octopus, rice balls, hamachi crudo, chorizo-stuffed squid, charred heirloom carrots and vegetables pickled in-house.

The larger dishes range from cauliflower steak to rib-eye steak, seafood paella to pappardelle in a veal, beef, and pork ragu.

Prices for the spreads range from $3 to $7; and for meats and cheeses, $6 to $30, depending on how many you choose. Small plate are $4 to $15; larger ones, $17 to $30.

Wines by the glass go from $9 vinho verde to a $22 Brunello di Montalcino. The wines are available by the bottle, too. Beers are on tap and in bottle.

Meritage is owned by Alex Fiorentino, who has been associated with restaurants in New York and Washington, D.C. Rachael Bergman is Meritage’s director of events.

Meritage Wine Bar, 90 School St., Glen Cove, 516-801-0055, meritagebar.com