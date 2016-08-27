Joe Baldanza is “the pastry brother” at Mr. Sausage, the Italian specialty store he owns with his brothers Alberto, Rocco and Sal. He’s proud of his cheesecakes, proud of his tiramisu and proud of the cannoli he stuffs to order with his own cannoli cream.
A few weeks ago he had a moment of inspiration: Why not fill a cannoli shell with the mascarpone mixture he uses for tiramisu? And then why not dust it heavily with cocoa?
The result has been a big hit at the Huntington store. Baldanza’s shells are imported from Sicily and are particularly delicate. His filling is only lightly sweetened and, with the snow of unsweetened cocoa, the tiramannoli (cannolamisu?) is a distinctly adult treat.
Mr. Sausage sells them frozen, $4 for large, $2.50 for small, $5 for large gluten-free. Baldanza suggests you let them thaw for about five minutes before serving.
Usage note: In Italian, cannoli, like panini, is plural. You would correctly ask for “un cannolo” or “due cannoli.”
Mr. Sausage is at 3 Union Place, Huntington, 631-271-3836, mrsausagefinefoods.com
