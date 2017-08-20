A new outpost of the fast-casual chain b.good is hoping that Garden City wants to hop on the trending “clean food” bandwagon.

At this order-at-the-counter restaurant, the menu includes four “kale & grain bowls” that can be had with quinoa or a “super grains” mixture. The spicy avocado and lime bowl, for example, also includes black bean-corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, chipotle puree and red pepper vinaigrette. It’ll cost you $10.59 and has 521 calories with quinoa, 534 with super grains.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The “seasonal salad” lineup is updated four times a year but in summer includes “watermelon & feta (with arugula, baby spinach, white beans, snap peas, corn, sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, ($9.59) as well as “harvest kale” that includes distinctly autumnal Brussels sprouts.

There are burgers and sandwiches made with beef (from Pineland Farms in Maine), turkey, vegetable or chicken; smoothies and shakes (with “locally made ice cream” from Byrne Dairy, the same upstate producer and co-packer that supplies Stew Leonard’s) and a kids’ menu.

B.good touts its sustainable bona fides, calling itself a “farm-to-table restaurant chain recognized for fresh food made by hand and sourced from local suppliers.” The Garden City location uses potatoes from Sidor Farms in Mattituck; other named suppliers are in the Hudson Valley or South Jersey. According to co-founder Anthony Ackil, dressings and other menu elements are either prepared in the individual stores, or in the company commissary in Maldon, Massachusetts, and then shipped through the national food-service distributor U.S. Foods.

In 13 years, the Boston-based chain has grown to 60 locations throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Anthony Ackil said that the company was planning to open four more Long Island stores in Woodbury, Lake Grove, Farmingdale and Commack.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

B.good is at 191 7th St., Garden City, 857-444-4260, bgood.com