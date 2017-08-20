A new outpost of the fast-casual chain b.good is hoping that Garden City wants to hop on the trending “clean food” bandwagon.
At this order-at-the-counter restaurant, the menu includes four “kale & grain bowls” that can be had with quinoa or a “super grains” mixture. The spicy avocado and lime bowl, for example, also includes black bean-corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, cilantro, chipotle puree and red pepper vinaigrette. It’ll cost you $10.59 and has 521 calories with quinoa, 534 with super grains.
The “seasonal salad” lineup is updated four times a year but in summer includes “watermelon & feta (with arugula, baby spinach, white beans, snap peas, corn, sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, ($9.59) as well as “harvest kale” that includes distinctly autumnal Brussels sprouts.
There are burgers and sandwiches made with beef (from Pineland Farms in Maine), turkey, vegetable or chicken; smoothies and shakes (with “locally made ice cream” from Byrne Dairy, the same upstate producer and co-packer that supplies Stew Leonard’s) and a kids’ menu.
B.good touts its sustainable bona fides, calling itself a “farm-to-table restaurant chain recognized for fresh food made by hand and sourced from local suppliers.” The Garden City location uses potatoes from Sidor Farms in Mattituck; other named suppliers are in the Hudson Valley or South Jersey. According to co-founder Anthony Ackil, dressings and other menu elements are either prepared in the individual stores, or in the company commissary in Maldon, Massachusetts, and then shipped through the national food-service distributor U.S. Foods.
In 13 years, the Boston-based chain has grown to 60 locations throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Anthony Ackil said that the company was planning to open four more Long Island stores in Woodbury, Lake Grove, Farmingdale and Commack.
B.good is at 191 7th St., Garden City, 857-444-4260, bgood.com
