During this rainy, less-than warm week, it’s always good to think summer thoughts.
Just in time comes the opening on Friday, April 28, of Navy Beach in Montauk. The beachfront restaurant returns for its eighth season.
Most Popular
And Harbor Bistro, which offers a water view in East Hampton, already has opened. This week: Thursday to Sunday, from 5 p.m.
Navy Beach will get going at 5 p.m. on April 28. It will be open for dinner throughout the weekend, and for lunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Expect fare such as local tilefish with red curry-coconut sauce, blackened Montauk mako shark, soba noodles with lobster in mushroom dashi, and spaghettini with tomatoes, chilies, and lobster.
Harbor Bistro’s cuisine takes in dishes such as chimichurri-seasoned grilled shrimp tacos, pistachio-crusted swordfish, spicy shrimp with linguine, five-spice Long Island duck breast, and Jamaican jerk pork tenderloin.
Navy Beach, 16 Navy Rd., Montauk, 631-668-6868, navybeach.com
Harbor Bistro, 313 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-7300, harborbistro.net
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.