Glen Cove Mansion, the Gold Coast hotel and event facility, is launching a new eatery that is open to the public.
Pratt’s takes over the old Pub 1910 space on the building’s third floor. The space has been renovated to combine moneyed, old-world gentility with modern entertainments such as large-screen plasma TVs, game tables and billiards, and two private rooms for hosting parties.
Andy Helliwell, executive chef at the Mansion, has created Pratt’s with a modern, global bistro menu. Among starters ($12 to $14) are Buffalo wings, burrata and tomatoes, pulled-pork sliders, ricotta-fig jam-prosciutto flatbread. Mains ($16 to $19) include wild-mushroom ravioli, blackened salmon with dirty rice, house-blend burger; steaks are $35 to $36. From the bar: craft cocktails, beer, wine and spirits.
Pratt’s is named after John Teele and Ruth Baker Pratt, whose Georgian mansion and surrounding acres were transformed into the mansion in 1967.
The midcentury classics “North by Northwest” and “Sabrina” are two of the movies that used the estate as a location.
The Mansion is at 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-241-9854, glencovemansion.com
