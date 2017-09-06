The food and drink scene in Patchogue is reaching a fever pitch. On the heels of a year of major openings — from an oyster bar (Catch) to a trattoria (Locale) to a bakery-cafe (Artisan Kaiser) and even vegan pop-up dinners (Plated Plants), the fall and winter promise to be just as busy.

At 76 W. Main St., on the corner of Railroad Avenue, two new eateries are in germination: On one side, business partners Albert D’Andrea and Vincent Prestigiacomo will soon open Buttermilk’s Kitchen, a 90-seat breakfast and lunch spot. D’Andrea said the vibe will be “farmhouse meets SoHo” — think barn wood and chandeliers — with dishes that include vanilla-soaked brioche French toast, Nutella-filled crepes, chicken and waffles and P & J sandwiches laced with Fruity Pebbles. At lunchtime, diners can also hit up a grilled cheese bar with a choice of breads (including brioche), five cheeses (including marbled blue cheddar) and toppings such as bacon and arugula.

That’s not the only comfort food coming to the former Cornell Galleries building; next door, a satellite of Local Burger Co. is slated for this winter; the original is in Bay Shore, and the Patchogue location is expected to have about 100 seats and the same formula as in Bay Shore: “Thoughtfully sourced” burgers and craft beers.

Down the block, the team behind the returning Flo’s Luncheonette is gearing up to take over the space where Flight (briefly) used to be, at 38 W. Main St.

Flo’s, which has been a Blue Point fixture since 1926, operated a Patchogue cafe in the Briarcliffe College building on West Main Street from 2014 to 2016 — until Blue Point Brewing Co. acquired that space for an expansion. For its Patchogue version 2.0, Flo’s owner Connor Vigliotta is partnering with former Flight (and current Farm to Truck) chef Jason Tepper for the venture, set to open in early October.

Speaking of Blue Point Brewing Co., that team is breaking ground this week or next for their new brewery and tasting room, set to open early next year.

Also on West Main St., on the ground floor of New Village at Patchogue, bold signage announces the eventual arrival of The Cuban — a South Shore sibling to the Garden City restaurant of the same name. The owner was not reachable for comment.

And on the other end of town, in the former Dollar King at 90 E. Main St., MacKenzie Miller and her partner, Bob Venero, are planning a late fall opening of Nole Cafe, a 16-seat eatery focused on healthy eating — and drinking. “Patchogue is booming, and especially the bar scene,” said Miller, 23, a certified health and wellness coach whose family owns two restaurants elsewhere in town. “People in Patchogue are comfortable with [bars] and wanted to create a healthy take on that.” Her version: A lively juice bar with bar stools, plus a chopped-salad bar and acai bowls. (Nole stands for “natural organic life experience.”)

Its counterbalance might be Bar A Dessert, a Thai rolled-ice cream spot soon coming to 38 S. Ocean Ave.