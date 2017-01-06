Another year, another Nikkei of Peru.
A year ago, the first outpost of this Japanese-Peruvian restaurant opened in Port Washington, and gave that sushi-saturated town something new and exciting to chew on. Chef-partner Hermanto Jong promptly scored a three-star review from Newsday and vaulted to our list of Top 10 Sushi restaurants of 2016.
Now the relatively sushi-deprived Oyster Bay is the next beneficiary of Jong’s silken raw fish, topped with a variety of matched toppings — from chimichurri to sesame-ponzu sauce — or his steamed monkfish liver with sweet miso and caviar.
The new NOP takes over the space that used to be Verona Una and, before that, a string of short-lived pizzerias.
Jong, also known as Asa, is a veteran of the original Nobu and its sibling, Nobu Next Door, in Manhattan. He owns Nikkei of Peru with his wife Lina and Barry Wohl.
Wohl said that, for now, Oyster Bay’s menu would be identical to the one in Port Washington, but that it could be tweaked to reflect customer demand. All three partners will be focusing on the new location at first, while family members and senior staff, he said, “keep an eye on the old fort.”
Nikkei of Peru of Oyster Bay is open for dinner every day but Monday. Lunch should start in the next few weeks.
94 South St., Oyster Bay, 516-226-1810, nikkeiofperu.com
