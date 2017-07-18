It was the first. Now it’s the last. The Noodles & Company restaurant in Westbury Plaza in Garden City, the company’s first New York State beachhead, is the only one left.
The Colorado-based chain, which specializes in noodle dishes from all over the world (from Wisconsin mac ’n’ cheese and pesto cavatappi to pad thai and spicy Korean beef noodles), opened the Garden City location in 2013. By 2015, Doherty Enterprises, the franchisee for Nassau and Suffolk, was operating five locations, and was planning up to 21 more, according to the company’s area director, Tim Magorrian.
But earlier this year, Noodles & Company locations at Republic Plaza in Farmingdale and on Jericho Turnpike Garden City Park were shuttered, followed last month by Broadway Mall in Hicksville and Waverly Plaza in Patchogue.
Noodles & Company, The Gallery at Westbury Plaza, 996 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-794-4942, noodles.com
