Did they stretch the noodles too thin? Two of Long Island’s five Noodles & Company locations — at Republic Plaza in Farmingdale and on Jericho Turnpike Garden City Park — have closed.
The chain, which specializes in noodle dishes from all over the world (from Wisconsin mac ’n’ cheese and pesto cavatappi to pad thai and spicy Korean beef noodles), opened its first LI store at The Westbury Plaza in Garden City in 2013.
New Jersey-based Doherty Enterprises operates the Noodles & Company franchises in Nassau and Suffolk, as well as local Applebee’s, Panera Breads and Spuntino Wine Bar.
After the success of the original Garden City store, Doherty planned to open an additional 21 on Long Island, the company’s area director, Tim Magorrian, told Newsday in 2015. For now, the three remaining locations are at The Westbury Plaza in Garden City, Broadway Mall in Hicksville and Waverly Plaza in Patchogue.
