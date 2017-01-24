Garden City Park’s Noodles & Company is no more.
The chain, famous for serving up hot bowls of American, Thai and Italian noodles, announced the closing of one of its five Long Island locations, this one at 2340 Jericho Tpke.
The spot, which opened in 2015, was operated by an independent franchisee, Doherty Enterprises Inc., which also operates some local Applebee’s, Panera Bread and IHOP restaurants.
Doherty once anticipated opening 21 additional Noodles spots on Long Island by 2020. Doherty did not return calls for comment.
The chain is currently operating in Farmingdale, Garden City, Hicksville and Patchogue.
