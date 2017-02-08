Let the rest of the world buzz about the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory. In Port Washington, the comeback kid was O’Hara’s Ale House, which took top honors in the hamlet’s SOUPer Bowl on Feb. 4.
This year’s event at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church was Port Washington’s 10th SOUPer Bowl, the annual battle among the hamlet’s restaurants on the Saturday before the Super Bowl.
Two years ago, O’Hara’s (which had opened less than three months earlier) won both the judges’ and people’s choice awards for its “loaded” baked potato soup. Last year, the pub managed only a third-place people’s-choice finish for its beef-barley soup.
But in a Tom Brady-worthy rally, O’Hara’s retook both top spots this year with its potato soup, a slight reworking of the original version (whose recipe departed along with chef Jonathan Chevlin a few months after the 2015 win). Here are the full results:
Judges’ Choice
1. O’Hara’s Ale House’s potato soup
2. Port Washington Diner’s lemon-chicken soup
3. Wild Honey’s seafood gumbo
People’s Choice
1: O’Hara’s Ale House’s potato soup
2. The Wild Goose’s cauliflower soup
3. Fish on Main’s Cajun seafood chowder
