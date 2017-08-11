Dining out this deep in summer calls for restaurants with the style, the food and the location that suit sunny days and long evenings. Here are three.
The Bell & Anchor is situated at the Mill Creek Marina in Sag Harbor. You’ll find a water view, dining room with a summer mood and fine American cuisine. Recommended: fritto misto, with clam strips, shrimp, and squid; the P.B. & O, or pork belly, oysters and kimchi; fish and clam chowder finished with bacon and cream; the lobster Cobb salad; grilled Duroc pork chop; fish and chips; steamed lobster; sirloin burger; root beet float; coconut cake; blueberry-and-nectarine cobbler. $$$
The Bell & Anchor, 3253 Noyac Rd., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com
The Fifth Season is opposite the ferry port in Port Jefferson. It’s a creative, refreshing New American spot. Recommended: roasted beet salad with almond-crusted goat cheese, arugula, and pickled peaches; braised Painted Hills short-rib spring rolls; the charcuterie plate with Long Island duck paté; house-made summer corn ravioli; pad Thai with house-smoked Berkshire pork; pan-seared Crescent Farm duck breast and confit with caramelized onion-and-goat cheese strudel; Kobe beef cheeseburger with house-made bacon jam; Crystal Valley Farm fried chicken with Cheddar-scallion biscuit bread pudding.
The Fifth Season, 34 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com $$-$$$
Ocean in Bayville offers a great view of Long Island Sound, especially at sunset. The bright restaurant is in the Crescent Beach Club. Recommended: the sushi bar, salmon crudo with yuzu vinaigrette, tuna tataki, the east and west coast oysters, lobster sliders, jerk chicken tacos, steamed lobster, cauliflower “steak” with pea-and-carrot puree and roasted cipollini onions, the house burger made with short rib and brisket and completed with sweet onion marmalade, smoked bacon and Vermont Cheddar.
Ocean, 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-628-3330, cometotheocean.com $$-$$$
