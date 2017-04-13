Old Mill Inn, the landmark waterfront restaurant in Mattituck, has closed.

Owner Bia Lowe says on the Inn’s website that “This spring, I’m sorry to report, our doors won’t be opening. (Sigh).” Lowe says she plans to return to her native California “to focus on my writing.”

Corcoran real estate agent Sheri Winter Clarry is handling the Old Mill Inn listing. She said its current cost is $975,000. It went on the market on April 11.

In 2015, it was listed for $1.2 million. MSNBC news host Greta Van Susteren is among the Inn’s former owners.

What started as a grist mill in 1821 was turned into a tavern in 1902, and subsequently a restaurant. It last received a one-star rating in Newsday in 1993.

The restaurant was known as much for its waterside location at Mattituck Inlet and its view of sunsets as it was for the food.

In the mid-1990s, the cuisine took in dishes as varied as Cajun-fried oysters, sauteed pierogies, brandied tomato soup, baked spaghetti in pink sauce, barbecued baby back ribs, seafood gumbo, and fish and chips.

Among the fare the Inn served in recent years were calamari salad, pan-seared Montauk swordfish, steamed lobster, pan-seared local duck breast, and dry-aged Niman Ranch strip steak.

The telephone message at the Inn thanks diners for making 2016 “our sweetest season yet.”

Lowe signs off saying, “Thank you all for this last chapter, for helping to create a very colorful, very lovely Old Mill Inn.”

The Inn is at 5775 W. Mill Rd., Mattituck.