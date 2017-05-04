The gracious, two-story building at the corner of Jericho Turnpike and Millers Lane has served many purposes during its 150-plus-year history, including New Hyde Park’s first general store and second post office. Until 2015 it was the local pub Walk Street Tavern, but on Tuesday it reopened as Olde Trading Post.

Breda Murnane, partner in the venture with her husband John, said that the new name honored another early tenant. “This was a trading post, the first stop for carriages bringing goods from New York City to Long Island. It was a place to stop, rest, feed the horses.”

John Murnane, a contractor, used old beams and restored original woodwork in an effort to resurrect as much of the building’s historic features as possible. There’s a bar with 16 taps, a separate dining room and, outside, a beer garden with firepits.

In the kitchen, veteran LI chef John Brill, whose resume includes stints at Ayhan’s Fish on Main (Port Washington), Jack Halyards (Oyster Bay), Red Fish (Plainview) and Parkside Café (Seaford). His menu features tavern classics such as sliders, wings, nachos, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips, as well as fettuccine primavera and marinated skirt steak. The signature half-pound OTP burger is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, Bourbon-barbecue sauce and the cheese of your choice. After 10 p.m. an abbreviated bar menu is served.

Old Trading Post is open Monday to Wednesday 11 to 1 a.m., Thursday to Sunday to 2 a.m.

1218 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park, 516-492-3195, oldetradingpost.com