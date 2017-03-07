Weeks after Stacey Wohl closed the 10-month-old Cause Cafe, she reopened last week in hopes of creating a space that brings “a little bit of Manhattan to Northport.”

Wohl renamed the intimate space Our Table. The menu, by chef Michael Heinlein, promises organic fare and features ingredients that Heinlein says are “as seasonal and local as humanly possible,”

In late winter the local pickings are slim, but Heinlein has visions of visiting the local farmers market when it opens in the coming months, shortening the menu and updating it regularly.

The current menu features dishes such as grilled skirt steak served over potato-bacon hash and topped with a tomato-red onion salad ($29), and octopus coated in rice flour, flash fried and tossed in house-made General Tso’s sauce ($15).

Wohl, who has two children that suffer from developmental disabilities, created Cause Cafe to provide jobs to young adults with autism and other cognitive or developmental disabilities, but struggled to make money.

She shuttered the space last month and hired Heinlein, who most recently served as executive chef at Gusto Divino Trattoria in Seaford, Casa Mia and The Grill in Hauppauge.

“We are trying to make a separation between what it was before and what it was now,” she said, noting the space now features a bar and more subtle lighting to complement a more minimal look. A liquor license is forthcoming.

1014 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport; 631-651-8667, ourtableli.com