The 1910 landmark, Pine Grove Inn in East Patchogue, has reopened, serving dinner and Sunday brunch after a more than four-year hiatus.
John David Hensley is the chef who oversees a menu that highlights oysters, clams and steakhouse favorites.
Pine Grove Inn closed just before superstorm Sandy, during which it was severely damaged by flooding. Michael Goberdhan bought the property in December, taking nearly a year to renovate and rehabilitate the building and grounds, with infrastructure and design updates that totaled well over $1 million, he said.
The 175-seat restaurant retains aspects of the original spot, from salvaged furniture to German dishes on the menu, to an upstairs collection of clips about the early days. In addition to the bar room and dining area, the restaurant offers 10 outdoor tables and 10 boat slips. Courtney Weber is the general manager who gravitated to the place well before it reopened, lured here because she held such fond memories of long-ago visits.
Appetizers run $12 to $20 while beet salad or lobster bisque among soup and salads cost $8 to $14. Entrees are the most varied, from burgers or Long Island duck to sauerbraten, stuffed lobster tail or a 20-ounce porterhouse steak. It’s around $16 for casual dishes, $45 for a splurge.
Locals visit for Two for Tuesdays, when two entrees are $40, Wine Down Wednesdays, during which all wines by the glass are $5 (rather than $8 to $10) and Three Course Thursdays for a $30 prix fixe.
Pine Grove Inn is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday.
1 First St., East Patchogue, 631-569-5719, pinegroveinnofeastpatchogue.com
