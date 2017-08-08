One of Long Island’s newest pizza trends may be slowing down. PizzaRev, a California-based chain of DIY pizzerias, has closed its Syosset eatery after a year and four months. Syosset was PizzaRev’s first LI location; the Valley Stream, Deer Park and Hauppauge stores are still open.
DIY pizzerias follow the Chipotle model: An associate assembles the pie according to the customer’s specifications as they move down the line, from crust to sauce to topping. The pie goes into a hot oven and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
When Newsday published a story about DIY pizzas in September 2016, the Island had four outposts of PizzaRev (now down to three), three Blaze Pizzas (still there) and one Pizza Studio (which closed in February). These are all national chains. A homegrown DIY pizzeria, Piecraft in Island Park, has since added a Wantagh location.
Work has already begun to turn the storefront on Jericho Turnpike at South Oyster Bay Road into a Mamoun’s Falafel, an outpost of the venerable Greenwich Village Middle Eastern spot. We’ll keep you posted.
