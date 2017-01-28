Ronkonkoma resident Bob Rodriguez started home brewing in 2008, and since then has racked up 34 national awards for both beer and hard cider.
You don’t have to be a national beer judge or one of Bob’s friends to enjoy his handiwork anymore, with the opening Friday of Po’ Boy Brewery in Port Jefferson Station.
Po’ Boy is one of a very few farm breweries (meaning it uses New York State farm products) on Long Island. Rodriguez gets his apple juice from Richter’s Orchard in Northport. Plans to use East End barley and hops are in the works.
Po’ Boy is pouring four ciders, including flavors like cherry, cupcake and Key lime. Four more taps will flow with handcrafted artisanal brews that may include Kolsch, Bocks, Pilsners and American Stout.
Take-home growlers aren’t available yet but are coming soon.
200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station, 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com
