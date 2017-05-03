Ravagh Persian Grill, a leading purveyor of kebabs and other Persian specialties since 2002, is closed for renovations.
Owner Masoud Tehrani said that, after 15 years, the Roslyn Heights kitchen was in serious need of upgrading, so he decided to refurbish the dining room, as well. No menu changes are in the cards, and he hopes to reopen soon.
If you have immediate need for jujeh kebab (the bone-in guinea hen kebab in which Ravagh excels), Ravagh operates a 6-year-old restaurant in Huntington (335 Main St.; 631-923-2050, ravaghrestaurants.com) as well as three locations in Manhattan.
