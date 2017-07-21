The 22nd annual Stony Brook Film Festival unspools through July 29. There will be movies from the United States and the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, Israel and Sweden, Belgium and Latvia, more and more.
Here are some restaurants to enjoy before or after the show.
Mirabelle and Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook draw you to the Three Village Inn. Try the farm-to-table fare, the dinner menu, the more casual Tavern choices. Recommended: chilled soups, charcuterie, Kobe beef sliders, the lobster roll, Berkshire pork tenderloin, local striped bass, duck any style.
Mirabelle and Mirabelle Tavern, 150 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-751-0555, mirabellerestaurant.com, $$-$$$$
Red Tiger Dumpling House in Stony Brook is a fine, casual Chinese restaurant with a distinctive specialty: Shanghai-style soup dumpling. Recommended: steamed pork soup dumplings, crab meat-and-pork soup dumplings, General Tso’s chicken, sesame chicken, scallion pancake with pork, crystal shrimp dumplings.
Red Tiger Dumpling House, 1320 Stony Brook Rd. (off Route 347), Stony Brook, 631-675-6899, redtigerdumplinghouse.net, $$
The Trattoria in St. James delivers refined Italian cuisine in a cozy dining room. Recommended: house-made ricotta, pappardelle Bolognese, lasagna Bolognese, bucatini alla carbonara, fig-and-goat cheese flatbread with crisp pancetta and arugula, porgy with roasted corn and shiitake mushrooms, red-wine brasato and soft polenta.
The Trattoria, 532 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-584-3518, thetrattoriarestaurant.com, $$-$$$
