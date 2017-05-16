Only months after Ristorante Santa Lucia opened in Melville, the restaurant has been shuttered. There is an eviction notice on the door from Suffolk County.
Santa Lucia was the latest chapter in the history of 672 Walt Whitman Rd. Tony Dushaj opened Tre Scalini here in 2009 but changed the name in 2012 to La Fontana. Later that year Dushaj sold the restaurant to Lorenc Djeka. Earlier this year, Djeka left and Dushaj returned, changing the name La Fontana to Ristorante Santa Lucia.
For a detailed timeline of Dushaj’s LI restaurants, click here.
