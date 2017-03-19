Lingering snow banks and wintry temperatures will not stop Rita’s Italian Ice from celebrating the first day of spring in its usual style: By offering a free 7-ounce Italian ice to every customer this Monday, March 20.
It’s a tradition the national company has repeated for two decades, and last year, the chain gave away over one million Italian ices in a nine-hour period.
Lines formed outside many locations as customers waited patiently for ices in flavors such as passionfruit and peanut butter and jelly.
The event begins at noon and ends at 9 p.m.
Rita’s has six locations on Long Island: Franklin Square, Deer Park, East Islip, Farmingdale, Lawrence and Oceanside.
