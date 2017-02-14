Looks like we got us a bona fide grilled-cheese trend: With the recent opening of Say Cheese Grilled Cheese Company in Long Beach, there are now three grilled-cheese shops on Long Island.
Say Cheese, which opened in late December, joins Mac & Melts (Garden City, December 2013) and A.J.’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese Shop (Bay Shore, February 2016) as self-declared specialists. Dozens more local restaurants are featuring gussied-up grilled cheese sandwiches on their menus, as well.
At Say Cheese, the classic — American cheese on white bread — is $2.95. For an additional charge (75 cents to $4), you can swap white for wheat or sourdough bread; upgrade to one of nine cheeses (including sharp cheddar, Gruyere and Havarti); add toppings that range from tame (tomatoes, bacon, caramelized or fried onions) to wacky (mac ’n’ cheese, French fries, house slaw) to over-the-top (pulled pork, fried chicken, short ribs).
Signature “melt” sandwiches include the Loaded Mac (burger, mac ’n’ cheese, pulled pork, caramelized onions, $8.50), the Buffalo (fried chicken, wing sauce, blue-cheese sauce and pepper jack cheese, $8) and the Italian Job (grilled chicken, roast tomato, mozzarella and basil pesto, $8.25).
Manager Steve Schechter said that Say Cheese shares ownership with East End Pizza, four doors to the west. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day but Sunday.
655 E. Park Ave., Long Beach, 516-442-5807, saycheesegcc.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.