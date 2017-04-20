The last time pizza clocked in at 15 cents per slice was the mid 1950s, around the same time that Sayville Pizza first began slinging slices.
This year, Sayville Pizza & Italian Restaurant is turning 60 — and to celebrate, owner Chad Johnson and his staff will be dishing out 15-cent regular slices, as well as 10-cent sodas, for five hours this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It should be a spectacle,” said Johnson. The oven can handle 16 pies at a time, and customers will be limited to two slices and one soda each. Expect to wait in line.
Anyone who remembers lining up for a slice in 1957 might be transported; though Sayville Pizza has changed hands over the years, “the recipes are the same,” Johnson said.
Sayville Pizza & Restaurant, 60 Main St., Sayville, 631-589-3760 sayvilletownpizza.com
