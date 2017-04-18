Sea Haven, a Lindenhurst destination for almost 30 years, has closed.
The traditional seafood restaurant was known for its steamed or broiled lobsters, fried or broiled combination platters, king crab claws, crab cakes, clams baked and on the half shell, fried calamari, Italian-American specialties such as chicken and eggplant Parmigiana, pot roast, and steaks.
Co-owner John Plevritis said that updates required this year by the Town of Babylon would have cost $30,000. That, coupled with the desire to retire by an older partner, contributed to the decision to close.
A sign on the restaurant reads, “To all our friends and customers, we thank you for thirty wonderful years. You will all be missed. With love and appreciation, the Sea Haven restaurant.”
Sea Haven was at 101 Montauk Hwy., Lindenhurst.
Comments
