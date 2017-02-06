Shake Shack has its eyes set on barbecue.
Starting Feb. 7, the chain will be introducing a limited series of new menu items, including the BBQ ShackMeister Burger, an Angus beef cheeseburger topped with fried shallots and barbecue sauce; the BBQ Chick’n Shack, a chicken breast sandwich with barbecue sauce and pickles; and BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries, crinkle-cut fries topped with bacon and cheese sauce. Prices range from $4.69 to $9.19.
You’ll also find three new shakes, each made to order with Shake Shack’s frozen custard: mint cookies and cream, mud pie, and salted vanilla toffee.
Limited-edition items are available at all U.S. locations (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) and via the chain’s Shack App. Long Island’s Shake Shacks are at 1570 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park, 516-634-2010 and 860 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-620-2880, shakeshack.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.